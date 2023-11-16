Virat Kohli Always Has The Time For His Luxury Watches And Big ODI Century Wins

Virat Kohli has one of the best watch collections

Virat Kohli's blockbuster show in the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final game was nothing short of legendary. He once again proved why fans call him “King Kohli”. But there is more to Virat than just his cricketing prowess. Believe it or not, Virat has an undeniable flair for collecting lavish wristwatches. From Rolex Daytona, and Santos de Cartier to Rolex Sky-Dweller, Virat's collection includes timeless pieces that are worthy of your immediate attention. His most recent pick was the Santos de Cartier Green Dial wristwatch priced at ₹7,95,000 on the brand's website. The steel cut crown set with a green faceted synthetic spinel the accessory grasps your immediate attention. Apart from this, the deep-hued dial with Hindi numbers made it stand out from the rest. The steel sword-shaped needles are made from luminescent material with sapphires on it further adding to the pricetag. In case you aren't already green with envy, the straps sure will make up for it.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Is All Smiles As He Flashes His ₹7,95,000 Cartier Wristwatch

Virat Kohli is the style icon and there are no two ways to say it out loud. With utmost charm and a classy style statement, Virat grabs the headline with each of his outings. Virat owns a one-of-a-kind Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 116500LN. With a 40 mm dial, the stunning piece comes in Oyster Steel and with a heavy price tag of more than ₹12,00,000.

Virat Kohli surely has a penchant for eccentric out-of-the-box hues. No, we aren't talking about the Santos de Cartier Green Dial wristwatch. But the Rolex Oyster Perpetual 41 mm green dual wrist watch. With the oyster bracelet, the line was introduced in several colours, and green is honestly Virat's favourite in the Oyster Perpetual range. The wristwatch comes with a price tag of more than ₹5,00,000.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's Match Day Essentials Are A Chic Co-Ord Set, Flying Kisses And Virat Kohli's Unconditional Love

Virat Kohli's social media holds proof of his loyalty towards Rolex watches. Well, you must add yet another to his collection. Presenting Rolex Sky-Dweller. The variation comes under the Oyster Perpetual range with an impressive variation in the bracelet material. With a 42mm dial in oyster steel, the piece will cost you more than ₹12,00,000.

Virat Kohli has an impressive collection of watches and just enough time for him to grow it further.

Also Read: Virat And Anushka Presented Personalised Jerseys At Anushka's First-Ever Live FA Cup Final