Anushka Sharma's Match Day Essentials Are A Chic Co-Ord Set, Flying Kisses And Virat Kohli's Unconditional Love

Anushka Sharma's match day style is all flowers and love

Virat Kohli's "life partner and the woman he loves the most," Anushka Sharma, was in the stands at the ICC World Cup Semi-Final between India and New Zealand held in Mumbai recently. Not only did she witness her husband write history on the field, but cheered him on as he did. You couldn't miss her in the crowd even if you tried and her brightly printed co-ord set was partly responsible for it. As relaxed as her vibe on most days, was her outfit choice of the day - an oversized shirt and shorts with bright neon floral prints from designer Dhruv Kapoor's pret label. The baggy nature of the co-ord set allows for hours of sitting, occasional movement and continued cheering and blowing of flying kisses.

Also Read: On The Fashion Field, It Is Us Cheering For Anushka Sharma In A Floral Anarkali

Anushka Sharma, who keeps her minimal style close but comfort closer, lets her outfits speak for themselves and are more than often just an extension of her personality. So, if the rumours of her second pregnancy ought to be true, comfort is of optimum importance, making this co-ord set a smart choice albeit camouflaging the baby bump that many viral videos have captured. Multiple stacks of the gold Jute Un Claw Cartier bracelets and a black ring on one hand, a gold watch on the other, and multiple minimal hoop earrings for accessories. Deep wine tips, perfect for the onset of the winter and oodles of love topped this Bollywood star's match day look.

Anushka Sharma never misses an opportunity to physically show her support for the man playing the lead role in her life. Against the twinkling Diwali nights, while everyone was busy celebrating the festival with diyas and rangolis, the Bollywood star continued cheering for Virat Kohli's qualifying match in Bengaluru. In her blue floral anarkali and silver earrings, this minimal chic fashionista proved that the right ethnic outfit is perfect for anything between festive and match day essentials.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Coordinated Festive Outfits Are A Display Of Classic Traditional Style

The festive occasion calls for your best fashion foot forward. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stylish feet for the feat were effortless but vibrant in kurta pyjamas of a colourblock nature. Green and black for Virat and pink and purple for Anushka for Diwali festivities on the eve of the match on Diwali were all love and style. Viral videos from the hotel the players were put up in revealed the couple walking out with the Bollywood actress where the kurta looks to faintly contour what seems like a baby bump.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are on a happiness spree and they're doing it all in style.

Also Read: Also Read: When Anushka Sharma And Athiya Shetty Both Wore This Bright Malie Top That Cost ₹18K