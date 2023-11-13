On The Fashion Field, It Is Us Cheering For Anushka Sharma In A Floral Anarkali

Anushka Sharma's Diwali look was minimal on effort amid pregnancy rumours

Oh, the joy of being Anushka Sharma on India's big win against the Netherlands with the backdrop of Diwali's sparkling lights. It looks like a celebration, one after the other and all galore for this Bollywood star. Virat Kohli's century hits on his birthday equalising to Sachin Tendulkar's current world record, India's winning spree, Diwali with her family and if the rumours are to be true of her pregnancy, then a growing one at that, calls for dressing up in all her celebratory glory. On the stands at the India vs Netherlands match in Bengaluru, Anushka's minimal ethnic style was a winning moment alongside India's on the field. Her floral anarkali suit was perfect for everything from Diwali pujas and festivities to game day. But you can trust Anushka Sharma to do that, right? Her long silver earrings lent their festive charm to the day and her overall look. Her love for minimal fashion extends to her makeup routine too. Her glowing complexion whether it is from her husband Virat Kohli's big win, her rumoured pregnancy leading to her adorable growing family, or a touch of blush topped with a small black bindi, may be minimal and soft but is worth a million when pure joy is the price you pay for it.

The viral video that has quizzed everyone on her second pregnancy stemmed from the Diwali bash hosted the previous night in the hotel where all the Indian cricket team's members were accommodated. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were a festive chic duo dressed in the colours of the season. While the former cricket captain was seen in a green kurta and black pyjama, the Bollywood star too picked a colourblock number of pink and purple. The A-line kurta paired with a bright purple pyjama and dupatta faintly shaped the contours of what looked like a baby bump. She went ahead and paired her look with large chandbalis, soft waves, her signature makeup and her infectious smile to ring in a very happy Diwali indeed.

Anushka Sharma's minimal style is a lesson schooled for women of all shapes, and sizes and at every stage of their lives.

