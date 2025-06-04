Troll Attacks To RCB IPL Victory, Virat Kohli's Partner Anushka Sharma Has Seen It All

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won IPL 2025, sparking joy among fans for Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma has faced online trolling, previously labeled as "unlucky" for Virat Kohli. Anushka is now viewed as a symbol of unwavering support and is labelled as the ideal wife material.

Post the much-awaited IPL 2025 win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, there has been a sea of love amidst the fans, followers and netizens for Anushka Sharma being Virat Kohli's rock. While Virat-Anushka have suddenly become the epitome of serving couple goals, it wasn't always the case. She was subjected to brutal trolls at the hands of her the people of the internet who called her unlucky for Virat Kohli.

Back in 2015, fans burnt effigies of Anushka Sharma placing the blame of India's disappointing defeat in the World Cup. Virat expressed his opinion on this, "At a human level, I would say I was hurt and the people who said those things and the way they said should be ashamed of themselves. To see those reactions after just one match was very disappointing for me. It makes you lose faith in a lot of people. It's a good thing in a way. You get to know who's with you and who's not. It was not in my control. But the reactions were very disappointing."

Post the couple's marriage in 2018, when Virat failed to score runs in the first inning of the first test during the South Africa and India Test series in Cape Town, the trolling against Anushka Sharma was so merciless that Virat Kohli had to step in and say, "Shame on people for trolling Anushka Sharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity." Despite this the trolls didn't stop and in fact they came back in full force in that year's IPL season and reached their zenith when RCB lost to KKR that year, with Anushka being blamed for the team's loss.

But things have come a long way from there and now Anushka is being crowned as the ideal bhabhi of the nation and the quintessential wife material who was tailor made for Virat Kohli. Virat was even caught on camera waiting and looking for Anushka on the ground post RCB's victory only to celebrate with her yesterday. That sure makes them serve couple goals.

The way he waited for anushka 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/FnDVj3qFXl — leisha (@katyxkohli17) June 4, 2025

In the dialogue that is now doing the rounds on the internet, there can't be no fault with Anushka Sharma as she is the queen to Virat Kohli's king. What's more she is a symbol of unwavering strength, love, companionship and support for him. Need we say more.

But who is to say if this tide will also last only until the Indian cricketer is on a winning streak and reverts back to the old ways later, that only time will tell.

Anushka Sharma has seen it all, ups and downs on her path of being the quintessentially supportive wife to Virat Kohli.

