For IPL 2025 Final, Anushka Sharma Keeps It Simple And Sparkly In White Shirt With Rhinestone Jeans

Anushka Sharma made sure to make heads turn and look towards the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium as her husband took centre stage to win the Indian Premier League 2025 trophy. While Virat Kohli's teary eyed victory post an 18-year-long wait moved the nation; it was Anushka Sharma's casual chic fashion game that got the fashion girls to take sartorial notes.

Anushka Sharma took the classic yet cool approach when it came to her closet pick for her husband, Virat Kohli's big day at work. The 37-year-old actress donned a crisp white Rs 48,500 alexanderwang shirt with a button-down closure that featured an oversized design and was made out an organic cotton fabric. The Sui Dhaaga star teamed it with a pair of classic blue wide leg jeans with a high-waist fit from the shelves of Sandro Paris that came with a Rs 23,600 price tag. But the show stopper of her look were the white pearl beads and Swarovski rhinestone embellishments that were laden all over her rather bedazzled jeans.

Anushka accessorised her look with a Rs 56,47,000 Rolex watch with a platinum strap on one wrist and a stack of multiple bracelets on the other including the Cartier love bracelet, the Tiffany T bracelet, a diamonds studded tennis bracelets and a couple of other dainty gold and silver ones to go. She also sported a silver Cartier love band ring on her ring finger and wore a pair of open-toe heels.

On the hair front, Anushka Sharma dressed her tresses up into shoulder-length centre parted open waves. Makeup wise, she sported a less-is-more makeup look with defined brows, mascara laden fluttery lashes, contour laden cheeks, and a nude lip colour to finish the look on the right notes of glam.

Anushka Sharma's crisp white shirt and blue rhinestone jeans made her look all parts the trophy wife.

