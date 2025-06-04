Ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak And Wife Akshata Murty In A Million-Pound Picture With Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty attended IPL 2025 finals in Ahmedabad. The couple supported Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won their first IPL title by six runs. Akshata shared moments from the event on Instagram, highlighting their excitement for the victory.

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, businesswoman Akshata Murty, attended the IPL 2025 finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The couple was evidently supporting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who clinched the title from Punjab Kings by six runs.

Akshata shared glimpses from the night on her Instagram handle The opening frame featured her posing with her husband on the field. The businesswoman stunned in a red, ankle-length dress, which she paired with matching ballerina shoes. Rishi, on the other hand, looked dapper in a navy blue suit.

This was followed-up with videos and pictures that showed the couple cheering for RCB because it is Akshata's home city in India, of course . One of the highlights was a group picture featuring Akshata and Rishi posing alongside RCB star player Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. In the caption, Akshata wrote, "What a night. What a match. What a moment for Bengaluru. To have been in Ahmedabad, witnessing Royal Challengers Bengaluru make history was something truly special!"

She added, "From the electric energy at the ground to the celebrations echoing across Bengaluru, this victory means so much to all of us who've waited and believed. Proud of this brilliant team and the city I grew up in. Ee Saala Cup Namdu!"

Rishi Sunak also shared pictures from the big night on his Instagram account. The first image showed the former UK Prime Minister taking a selfie, while the RCB team carried the IPL trophy in the background. Other glimpses included Rishi hugging Virat Kohli, interacting with AB de Villiers, having a conversation with Ravi Shastri, and posing with Chris Gayle, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Andy Flower. The caption read, "What a night!! Ee sala cup namdu."

RCB made history by winning their first IPL trophy since the league's inception in 2008. Batting first, RCB posted a total of 190/9 on the board. They then delivered a brilliant bowling performance, restricting Punjab Kings to 184/7 and securing a thrilling six-run victory. This win marked a significant milestone for RCB, finally ending their 18-year-long wait for the coveted IPL trophy.

