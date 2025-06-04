Anushka Sharma's Dazzling Rolex Watch Worth Rs 56.5 Lakh Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Final

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Anushka Sharma attended the IPL 2025 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. She wore a casual outfit featuring a classic white shirt and blue high-waisted jeans. Her standout accessory was a platinum Rolex Day-Date 40 watch priced at Rs 56,47,000.

Anushka Sharma attending the big IPL 2025 final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was one of the biggest star spotting of the night. While the actress and producer kept it casual and chic with her casual outfit game in a classic white shirt and blue denims clad avatar. What caught our eyes was also her watch game for the night.

Anushka Sharma's outfit of the day featured an Alexander Wang organic cotton button-down shirt and a pair of Sandro Paris wide-leg blue jeans with a high-waist fitting. But the star of the show on the luxury front was her platinum Rolex Day-Date 40 watch, here is all you need to know about this statement accessory that screamed quiet luxury from a distance.

The much talked about accessory adorned on Anushka's wrist was the Rolex Day-Date 40 watch that comes with a whopping price tag of Rs 56,47,000 watch, according to the Rolex website. It features a blue ombre coloured dial that had a 40 mm circumference. Made from a high-quality platinum, the strap of the luxe watch shone from a distance. What's more, as per Rolex's website in case one picks a diamond set bezel the price of the watch goes up to Rs 9,979,000.

Anushka Sharma's accessory game for the big IPL 2025 final was complete with her Rs 56.5 lakh Rolex watch.

