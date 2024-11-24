Virat Kohli On His Cheerleader After Scoring A Century: "Anushka Sharma Was By My Side Through Thick And Thin"

Virat Kohli made his sporting comeback with a century score beating Sachin Tendulkar's record. The greatest win however, was to make it all possible in the presence of fans and most importantly, his wife, Anushka Sharma. The actress is a keen supporter of whatever her cricketer husband does and no matter the match can be seen cheering him on from the stands. In Australia for the ongoing match, the same was witnessed.

Also Read: After Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli At Benne, It Is Your Time To Enjoy A South Indian Meal At These 5 Restaurants In Mumbai

Since Anushka has the designated status of being Virat's biggest cheerleader, then how could she stay far behind this time around? The Zero star was seen in the stands at Optus Stadium in Perth cheering for her husband as he was playing for India the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

In a press statement Virat gave after scoring his century which came after a long dry patch Kohli said, "Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scene, what goes on in the head when you don't play as well, you make a few mistakes after getting yourself in. I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, I do not want to hang around just for the sake of it, I take pride in performing for the country. Feels amazing, the fact that she is here makes it more special."

Whether it is being with him through the lows pf losing World Cup Final in Ahmedabad in November 2023 or the highs while bringing the coveted trophy home in the T20 World Cup in June, 2024; Anushka has been there like a rock for Virat through it all. Fame and success can make or break relationships but seeing Virat and Anushka staying humble and honest to each other goes to show their commitment as a couple and family amid success and failure.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's appreciation and support for each other is testimony of being each other's brightest green flags.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's Parenting Tips, From Dealing With "Brain Fog" To "Creating A Routine" For Children