After Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli At Benne, It Is Your Time To Enjoy A South Indian Meal At These 5 Restaurants In Mumbai

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently enjoyed a date at Benne, a South Indian restaurant in Mumbai. The celebrity couple relished a variety of South Indian dishes at the restaurant. Shortly after their visit, the restaurant shared photos of the couple on its official Instagram account. In the first image, Virat and Anushka posed with some of the restaurant's employees. Another picture showed the receipt of their order, which included items like benne masala dosa and ghee podi idli. A third image captured Virat's autograph on a cap. The restaurant also posted a group photo with all the staff members, where they humorously added one missing employee via Photoshop.

Like Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli, if you are also a Mumbaikar who craves South Indian food, other than Benne, these are the 5 foodie spots you must check out:

1. Cafe Madras

Cafe Madras tops the list of Mumbai's best South Indian restaurants. If you enjoy the delectable flavours of South India, this place is a must-visit. The restaurant is popular for its delectable dessert panpoli, made with jaggery and banana and it is absolutely delicious.

2. Arya Bhavan

This place is regarded as a godsend for South Indian cuisine in Mumbai. The restaurant is particularly famous for its bisi belle bhaath, Mysore masala dosa and Mangla pudi. Foodies are impressed by both the meal and the service.

3. Dakshinayan

Enjoy an excellent South Indian food experience at Dakshinayan. With specialities like Malaga podi idli, rava garlic masala dosa and mixed uttapam, this restaurant strikes the perfect balance between traditional flavours and creativity.

4. Banana Leaf

Banana Leaf offers delicious South Indian cuisine at a reasonable cost. Their menu focuses on dishes from Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The consumers' all-time favourites include oatmeal uttapam, potato medu vada and regu dosa.

5. Mani's Lunch Home

This restaurant has weathered the test of time. With reasonable costs and a menu that caters to both traditional and modern tastes, this eatery is a treat for those who crave real flavours. If you are looking for the greatest rava masala dosas, you must visit here.

