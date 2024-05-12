Inside Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Dinner Date In Bengaluru

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: virushkasdaughter)

Celeb couple Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli stepped out on Saturday night for a date in Bengaluru. Several pictures of the couple from inside a restaurant have emerged on social media. The couple was seen twinning in black as they posed for pictures. In one of the photos, Anushka rested her arm on Virat's shoulder as they posed with a few people. Both of them were seen flashing their brightest smiles for the camera. For the outing, the Pari star wore a black floral top and pants. Virat was seen in a black and white shirt and pants. He also wore a cap.

Take a look at their picture from the date night below:

Anushka Sharma made her first official public appearance at the cricket stadium in Bengaluru earlier this month since the birth of their son, Akaay Kohli. She was spotted at the stands as she cheered for Virat's team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they clashed against the Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Take a look at the post below:

Anushka Sharma turned a year older on May 1. On the special occasion, her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli hosted an intimate dinner. Several unseen photos and videos from Anushka's 36th birthday were posted online. For her birthday, Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a purple-hued satin shirt adorned with pearls, paired with jeans. She completed her look with soft makeup, open hair, and a black handbag. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, looked handsome in an all-black ensemble.

Here's a picture from her birthday celebration:

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.