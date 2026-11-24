Representatives from over 100 countries are preparing for the finale of Miss Universe 2026. The final leg of the competition will be held at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan on November 24.

Kaziah Liz Mejo is representing India at the international pageant, and during the personal interview round, she paid tribute to her Kerala roots in a Kasavu-inspired outfit. While the country cheers for and votes for her, here's a look back at the Miss Universe crowns won by Indian women in the past.

Sushmita Sen Won Miss Universe 1994

In 1994, Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to bring home the Miss Universe crown. She was only 18 when she competed against 76 contestants at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Manila.

During the last round, she was asked, "What, for you, is the essence of being a woman?"

In her winning answer, she said, "Being a woman is a gift from God, which we should appreciate. A child is born to a mother, who is a woman. And she teaches a man how to care, share, and love. That is the essence of being a woman."

Lara Dutta Won Miss Universe 2000

In 2000, Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe 2000 title. Not just that, her winning answer earned her a near-perfect score of 9.9 out of 10. It is the highest score that anyone has achieved in pageant history.

In the Q&A round, the interviewer said, "Right now, there is a protest going on right outside here calling the Miss Universe pageant disrespectful to women. Convince them they are wrong."

With a composed voice, she replied, "I think pageants like the Miss Universe pageant give us young women a platform to foray in the fields that we want to forge ahead, be it entrepreneurship, be it the armed forces, be it politics. It gives us a platform to voice our choices and opinions and makes us the strong, independent that we are today."

Hanaaz Sandhi Won Miss Universe 2021

In 2021, 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe. At the 70th edition, she was asked, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

"The biggest pressure today's youth face is believing in themselves. Knowing that you are unique is what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourself to others and start talking about more important issues happening worldwide. Come out, speak up for yourself, because you are the leader of your own life. You are your own voice. I believed in myself, and that is why I am standing here today," Harnaaz replied.

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