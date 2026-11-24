Miss Universe is gearing up for the finale, scheduled to be held on November 24 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. But like every year, the pageant has found itself embroiled in controversies once again.

As the contestants prepare for the final leg of the 75th edition, here is a look back at the controversies that have surrounded the pageant so far.

Miss Universe Israel Booed During Costume Competition

Miss Universe Israel Danielle Yablonka was booed after taking the stage during the National Costume competition a couple of days ago.

Yablonka wore a gold-toned outfit depicting the Old City of Jerusalem. It paid homage to Israel's history, cultural heritage and agricultural development, portraying the country as a place where ancient traditions meet modern innovation.

The ensemble also featured the word "peace" in English, Arabic and Hebrew, which drew criticism from the audience. A section of social media users criticised her outfit, questioning the message of peace amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Former Miss Michigan USA Slams Miss Universe Organization

Former Miss Michigan USA Taylor Hale recently got candid with PEOPLE following her appearance in a recent TLC documentary, The Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal.

She said, "Miss USA has become healthier, which I'm really excited about, but that titleholder still has to go to Miss Universe,” questioning, “What type of entity, what type of organization do we actually have as it is right now?”

She further added that the pageant, in the current state is not healthy. “This is not a healthy organization. It doesn't have healthy leadership. These women are not protected," she added.

Miss Universe Vietnam Quynh Anh Nguyen Dethroned

Vietnam has had a tough year. First, the country was barred from participating in the 75th edition of the international pageant. Then, Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 winner Quynh Anh Nguyen lost her crown just 48 days after winning the title.

Nguyen, who won Miss Universe Vietnam on November 18, was dethroned after organisers alleged that she had violated the conditions of a six-month suspension imposed on her in October.

The controversy began when screenshots allegedly showing private conversations involving Nguyen and Miss Universe Vietnam first runner-up Trịnh My Anh circulated online. The messages reportedly contained disparaging remarks about fellow contestants and people associated with the pageant.

Travel Restrictions And Visa Delays

At least four contestants could not participate in Miss Universe due to travel restrictions. Representatives from the Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Angola and South Sudan were forced to withdraw from the pageant due to US visa complications.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe Roseanna Hall was also unable to participate in the international competition because of visa delays. According to reports, her visa was approved, but it arrived after the pre-pageant competitions had already begun.

Franchise Disputes

One of the reasons six Asian countries were barred from participating in Miss Universe 2026 was a franchise dispute. Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Malaysia could not compete for the coveted title due to corporate and franchise-related disputes.

While the contestants were barred from competing on the global stage, they retained their national titles. Interestingly, Vietnam will host the 76th edition of Miss Universe next year.

Miss Universe Guyana's Heritage Questioned

This year, Dr Angel Bhathal was crowned Miss Universe Guyana. The titleholder was born in Canada to parents of Indian origin. After winning the title, many social media users questioned her heritage and the selection process.

In a statement, Golden Arrowhead Productions National Director Ariana Blaize said that Bhathal was selected following interviews with several potential candidates and with the formal approval of the Miss Universe Organization.

The authorities also disclosed that Bhathal's maternal family lineage can be traced to Guyana, as her ancestors were among the Indian immigrants who travelled to British Guiana and helped shape modern Guyana's history.

Also Read | 'First Malayali At Miss Universe': Kaziah Liz Mejo Honours Kerala Heritage In A Kasavu Saree-Inspired Outfit

