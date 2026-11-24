Israel's candidate at the Miss Universe 2026 pageant, Danielle Yablonka, was allegedly booed after taking the stage. The 25-year-old Miami-born model was participating in the costume competition at the event being held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, when jeers were heard from the crowd. Yablonka was wearing a gold-toned outfit depicting the Old City of Jerusalem, designed by fashion designer Jacob Meir.

The gown, Where the Desert Blooms, was inspired by Israel's history, cultural heritage and agricultural development, portraying the country as a place where ancient traditions meet modern innovation. It also featured the word “peace” in English, Arabic and Hebrew, and displayed symbols of hope, including doves, Jaffa oranges, and citrus groves.

"Across both wings, one powerful message appears in three languages: Peace, Shalom, Salaam. Three languages. One shared hope. A celebration of resilience, diversity, and the belief that beauty can grow from adversity. Because if we can make the desert bloom, we can keep planting the seeds of peace," the official Miss Israel account explained the idea behind the dress.

A section of the audience at the venue booed Yablonka while some social media users criticised her dress by questioning the message of peace amid the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

While videos showed the alleged booing, Yablona told Channel 12 in an interview that she was not heckled, adding that footage may have been digitally manipulated.

“Crazy story, but I'm 99 per cent sure that the boos were edited into the video after. Nobody heard the boos in real life," she said, as per The Times of Israel. "“I did not hear any boos. All the videos that are circulating now, they seem to have added an additional boo on all of the pro-Palestine pages.”

“Even if they were booing, I would keep going because I had so much adrenaline, and I felt like I was carrying all of my people on my shoulders.”

Yablonka was named Miss Israel at a ceremony at the Jewish Museum of Florida in July, The 75th Miss Universe finale takes place on Tuesday (Nov 24), where 116 contestants will fight to succeed last year's winner, Fatima Bosch of Mexico. There is no Miss Palestine contestant in this year's Miss Universe competition.