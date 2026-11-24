Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and paediatrician Dr Anjali Tendulkar, has largely kept her personal life away from the public eye despite growing up in the spotlight. The Mumbai-born Sara holds a master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. She also serves as a director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

While Sara occasionally shares glimpses into her personal life via social media, one of her earlier conversations with Vogue India saw her open up about love, relationships and marriage. She discussed Gen Z's changing approach to commitment and why she believes walking away from a relationship that no longer feels right is a positive step.

Talking about her brother Arjun's wedding to Saaniya Chandhok, Sara said, "I feel like that was a great trial round for me. Now I know what I want and what I don't want.”

Sara spoke about how her idea of a dream wedding has changed over the years. While she once imagined a grand celebration and was certain she would be a pastel bride, she now prefers a smaller wedding and is considering a traditional red bridal look. “I'm a Libra, very indecisive. Who knows? Maybe I'll go with green," she added.

Sara also shared her perspective on Gen Z's approach to relationships and marriage. She believes the generation takes commitment seriously but is also more willing to walk away when a relationship no longer feels right.

“I've seen people get engaged and, during the run-up to the wedding, realise they're seeing the true colours of their partner or family and think, ‘I can't do this anymore.' She'd rather jump ship than embark on a grand journey that is doomed to fail. “I think walking away before you're married is a great step. Previous generations were more afraid to take a stand for themselves, whereas Gen Z feels more confident and empowered to do so when things are going wrong," she said.

Speaking about what the idea of soulmates means to her, Sara admitted that she believes romantic soulmates could exist but doesn't think the term should be limited to romantic relationships. Having known her closest friends since they were three and five years old, she considers them her true soulmates. She said, “I'd like to believe that romantic soulmates exist, but my best friends are definitely, one hundred per cent, my soulmates.”

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