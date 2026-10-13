Sara Tendulkar Makes A Case For Animal Print In A Dress Under Rs 3,000 On Her Birthday

Sara Tendulkar has a birthday outfit idea for anyone looking to add a little animal print to their wardrobe without spending a fortune. The star celebrated her 29th birthday on October 12 in a zebra-print dress from Zara, and the best part is that it costs just Rs 2,350. Yes, you read that right.

Sara shared pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram on October 13. The carousel offered a peek into the celebrations, with a floral cake, colourful balloons and moments spent with friends. While the birthday setup caught attention, her outfit was another highlight from the pictures.

Instead of choosing a floral dress or a classic party outfit, Sara went for a zebra-print tulle midi dress. The design featured a high boat neckline at the front, balanced by a low, open back with draped detailing. Its long, sheer bell sleeves added a soft touch to the otherwise bold print, while tie-fastening details at the wrists made the design stand out.

The dress was made from lightweight tulle, with 93% polyester and 7% elastane. It also had a contrast lining, which provided coverage while keeping the outer fabric's sheer look intact.

Sara kept the styling fuss-free. She paired the dress with chunky silver hoop earrings, stacked rings and black strappy flats. The accessories added to the look without making it feel too busy.

Her beauty look followed a similar approach. Sara opted for blushed cheeks, nude eyeshadow, mascara, winged eyeliner and a glowing base with highlighter. Nude glossy lipstick completed the makeup. She left her hair open, with bangs framing her face.

Wondering where Sara got her birthday dress from? The chic zebra-print number is from Zara. So, if your birthday is coming up in the next few weeks, this budget-friendly dress could be a stylish pick to take inspiration from Sara's look.

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