Dr Angel Bhathal, who represents Guyana at the Miss Universe pageant, has a special connection to India that goes beyond her roots. Born and raised in Canada, the beauty queen comes from an Indian family and has an interesting cultural history spanning continents.

Her participation in the international pageant has also highlighted her connection to Guyana, where generations of people of Indian origin have preserved their cultural ties.

Angel Bhathal's India Connection

Angel was born on June 11, 1986, in Winnipeg, Canada, to Indian parents. Before she was appointed Miss Universe Guyana 2026, she also competed in the Miss Universe India pageant in 2024.

As per News Room, her connection between India and Guyana stems from a claimed family history tied to the Indian indentured labour system. Golden Arrowhead Productions, the franchise holder for Miss Universe Guyana, stated that Angel's maternal family history traces back to Indian immigrants who travelled to British Guiana during the indentureship era.

Her maternal great-grandmother travelled from India to Guyana as an indentured labourer between 1838 and 1917. The organisation said documented family history supports her ancestral connection to Guyana. Reports on her lineage also note that her great-grandmother eventually returned to India, and generations of her family lived there before migrating to Canada.

Angel Bhathal's Diwali Post

Earlier this month, Angel shared a picture on Instagram celebrating Diwali on the opening day of her 75th Miss Universe journey. In the caption, the beauty queen reflected on how meaningful it felt that the competition's start coincided with the Festival of Light.

Angel shared that she also brought traditional diyas to gift to her fellow delegates as a gesture of unity and shared positivity.

Controversy Over Eligibility

Dr Angel Bhathal's Indian roots came under scrutiny following her selection to represent Guyana at the Miss Universe pageant. Critics and members of the Guyanese public questioned whether her ancestral ties were sufficient to qualify her as a representative on the international stage.

Born in Canada to Indian parents, Angel reportedly has no immediate family members born in Guyana. Many argued that having a great-grandmother who came as an indentured labourer and reportedly returned to India later does not meet the standard of national representation when local Guyanese women were not given a chance to compete.

Golden Arrowhead Productions maintained that contestants do not necessarily need to be citizens of the countries they represent at Miss Universe. It said a delegate can qualify based on their birthplace or ancestral ties as well. Speaking to Guyana Times, National Director Onica Blaize said Angel's family background had been submitted to and cleared by the Miss Universe Organisation before she was officially named Miss Universe Guyana.

People also objected to Angel's selection as Miss Universe Guyana without any national competition. The franchise holder said it took over the Miss Universe Guyana franchise in late October, leaving insufficient time to organise a national pageant to select a contestant. It described Dr Angel Bhathal's appointment as a one-time arrangement and announced that an open national selection process would begin in 2027.

The 75th Miss Universe 2026 pageant will be held on November 24 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

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