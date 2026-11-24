Television actor Jasmin Bhasin has hit back at social media users speculating about her appearance and questioning whether she has undergone cosmetic procedures. The actor recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram, following which several users commented on the changes in her facial features.

The speculation began after Jasmin posted pictures from the wedding celebrations of Raghav Sharma's brother in Kolkata. While some social media users wondered whether she had opted for Botox or fillers, others questioned what had changed about her appearance.

Addressing the comments through her Instagram Stories, Jasmin clarified that changes in her appearance do not necessarily mean she has undergone plastic surgery. She also pointed out how several everyday factors can affect the way her face looks.

"So apparently I've had a new plastic surgery every time I've had a slightly different face. Guys, relax. I travel, I don't sleep enough, I work with different makeup artists, my sinus gets inflamed, I get exhausted, I've started strength training, I've gained some weight ... My face is not a permanent Instagram filter," she wrote.

Explaining further, the actor said that her appearance can vary from day to day, depending on several factors.

"Some days the face is snatched. Some days the face is swollen. Some days the face is tired. Some days even the makeup is fighting for its life. And the "plastic surgery" theories ... yaar, plastic surgery karwane ke liye bhi toh time chahiye! I'm literally made of blood, flesh, muscles and bones. I'm allowed to look different on different days," Jasmin added.

The actor also made it clear that she is comfortable with the way she looks and does not feel the need to meet unrealistic beauty standards.

"And honestly? I love my face. I love my body. I love myself. I don't need to look perfect every day to be happy with how I look. So please ... let this human breathe," she concluded.