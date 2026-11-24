Karan Johar is known for his quirky sense of humour and often shares witty observations on social media. In a recent post, the filmmaker took a dig at his social media algorithm, saying it was making him emotionally invested in the relationship problems of people he does not even know, tempting him to buy things he does not need, and getting him worked up about matters beyond his control.

Karan Johar wrote, "My algorithm is making me invest in relationships of people I don't know... making me want to buy things I don't need and making me angry about things I can't do anything about..."

Adding his trademark wit, he further wrote, "In short, my feed needs a therapist." Take a look at the post below:

In other news, on Koffee With Karan, the director-producer weighed in on the debate around eight-hour work shifts and voiced his support for Deepika Padukone. Discussing the issue with guest Akshay Kumar, Karan said actors should have the freedom to set their own professional boundaries.

He also pointed out the difference in the way similar demands are often perceived when they come from male and female stars.

"When she (Deepika) says something like this, I don't know why it's made into such a big deal. It's her right. She's earned that right. She's a hardworking woman. She's a mother, she's a wife, she's a professional, and she has a personal life. Why can't she ask for it when you ask for it?"

The director further spoke about gender disparity in the industry, arguing that women should be afforded the same professional privileges and flexibility as their male counterparts.

"There is sometimes this gender disparity that happens, and it's not fair. I think if a male superstar can ask for it, so can a female superstar. Any actor can ask for it. Nobody's putting a gun to my head to sign Deepika Padukone or Akshay Kumar. I want to sign these actors because I love their work. I respect their achievements," Karan stated.



Also Read: 'Too Old To Protect': Karan Johar, 54, On Why He Doesn't Want His Children In Bollywood