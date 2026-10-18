'Exhausting, Unfair': Aishwarya Sakhuja Recalls Being Misdiagnosed Before Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes 10 years ago, recently revealed that she was initially misdiagnosed. She also spoke about how the condition has changed her daily life, from taking insulin to making lifestyle adjustments and learning to understand her body.

Sharing her experience, the actress wrote, "10 years ago, I was misdiagnosed. And before I knew what was happening to my body, I had no idea that my life was about to change in a way I would have to navigate every single day. Today marks 10 years of living with Type 1 diabetes."

She further described the everyday challenges of living with the condition and the lessons she has learnt over the years.

"10 years of insulin. 10 years of learning my body. 10 years of highs, lows, lessons, frustration and figuring things out as I go. 10 years of trying to take care of myself, even on the days when taking care of myself feels like a full-time job."

Aishwarya Sakhuja On Managing Type 1 Diabetes

The actress also discussed the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle while acknowledging that self-care does not always mean getting everything right. She shared that working out and being mindful of her food habits have been part of her journey.

"I've worked out. I've been mindful about what I eat. I've learned that looking after myself isn't about being perfect. It's about showing up, again and again. And somewhere along the way, I've also had to learn to be kinder to my body. The body that needs insulin."

Aishwarya also reflected on accepting her body and recognising that her diagnosis does not define her entire life. While she acknowledged the difficulties associated with diabetes, she said it remains only one part of who she is.

"The body with its lumps, bumps and imperfections. The body that carries me through my work, my relationships, my ordinary days and my extraordinary ones. I won't romanticise diabetes. It can be exhausting, unfair and incredibly demanding. But it is a part of my life, not the entirety of who I am."

Concluding her post, the actress addressed people living with Type 1 diabetes and encouraged them to be kinder to themselves while navigating the condition.

"If you're living with Type 1 diabetes, I hope you know that you don't have to do this perfectly to be doing your best. And if you're not, I hope this reminds you that there's so much more to diabetes than what you see on a blood glucose monitor. Here's to a decade of learning, adapting and living. And to being a little gentler with myself in the next one."