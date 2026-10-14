The One Lesson Mohandas Pai Wants Everyone To Learn About Life And Mental Health

Aarin Capital chairman Mohandas Pai recently spoke to a media outlet, where he shared his views on mental health.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the tech veteran said, "Look, mental health is something that we never understood."

Elaborating further, he continued, "What is mental health? Mental health is about ensuring you are mentally strong enough to face life. And we never thought that we were weak or depressed. We also got depressed once in a while because it is a normal human feeling. But the issue of mental health is never something innate in us."

Pai described himself as "self-motivated", saying, "Look, we live normal lives. I am self-motivated. I wake up in the morning and get a lot of ideas. I walk to my office, call people up, get them to do things, and feel motivated. And till the end of the day, I want to do it, so I call up people. I am just self-motivated."

Sharing a piece of advice on dealing with the pressures of modern corporate life, he said, "Just live your life, be optimistic and try to push the agenda, try to push everything that you do. That's all. There is nothing else. Life is simple. You have got one life."

He added, "You must understand the sun will rise in the morning and set in the evening. Whatever you do, make the most of it."

Pai also emphasised the importance of physical fitness, saying, "The important thing is, first of all, you have to have a good diet to make sure you don't put on weight. Second, you have to exercise, lift some weights and walk. Physically, you have got to be alert because the body is very important."

Reflecting on his fitness routine during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, "In fact, during Covid-19, I stayed at home for one year, and I exercised in the morning and evening. I rejuvenated myself. It's an unbelievable experience because I had never spent one year without going outside the door."

"I think the important thing is that you must take care of your body and yourself. You have only one life, and nobody cares for you. You care for yourself, and that is it. Life is simple," the corporate leader concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

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