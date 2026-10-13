"Fitness Routine Depends On My Children's Schedules": Rannvijay Singha, 43, On Balancing Fitness And Fatherhood

Rannvijay Singha needs no introduction. The MTV Roadies host is known for his fitness-focused lifestyle and disciplined approach to life. During a recent interview, Rannvijay opened up about how he remains fit in his 40s and shared his thoughts on the importance of staying physically and mentally fit.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Rannvijay stressed that in his 40s, fitness is not only about physical appearance, but it is also about staying active and keeping up with his kids. Talking about his fitness routine, he shared, “I don't have a fixed fitness routine because it depends on my children's schedules. I prefer playing sports like padel, basketball, and frisbee, along with cycling and walking. When nothing else fits, I head to the gym. No matter how busy I am, I always find a way to stay active. I also share videos encouraging people not to make excuses.”

Alongside staying active, Rannvijay also stressed the importance of proper nutrition and mobility. “I wish I had understood the importance of nutrition, stretching and mobility earlier. Many of the injuries I experience today are not caused by accidents or sudden impact but by wear and tear,” he said, adding that balance is important to maintaining fitness and daily activity.

Rannvijay, who has been working in the television industry for over 20 years, reflected on how his approach to fitness and lifestyle has changed over the years. “In my 20s, I could burn off everything because my activity levels were high and my metabolic rate was faster. My 30s were a little more balanced, but now I feel I need to be more conscious of what I eat,” he shared, explaining that even when his schedule is hectic and he does not get time for physical activity, he makes sure to be mindful of what he eats.

When it comes to fitness trends, Rannvijay warned against blindly following routines seen online. According to him, people should understand their fitness level first and focus on staying active and trusting a source they believe in.

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