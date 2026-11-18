More than 1,600 developers at Rockstar Games' Bengaluru studio reportedly contributed to Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), the highly anticipated video game. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted the city's contribution to the gaming franchise as the countdown to the release of GTA 6 comes to an end. The Bengaluru studio is said to have played a significant role in developing the game, with its team contributing to several aspects of the sprawling open-world experience.

According to gaming reports, around 1,615 developers at Rockstar India's Bengaluru studio, located in Whitefield, worked on GTA 6, making it one of the largest teams involved in the game's development. The team reportedly contributed to open-world environments, assets and world-building, including work on Vice Beach, a location in the game's fictional state of Leonida.

Surya also traced Bengaluru's gaming industry roots to Dhruva Interactive, which was founded in 1995 by Rajesh Rao. The company began as a small venture with a single computer before growing into a gaming studio. "What's even more interesting is the story behind it. In 1995, Rajesh Rao started Dhruva Interactive in Bengaluru with just one computer. It went on to become India's first game development studio, being acquired by Rockstar Games in 2019. We all know Bengaluru for its IT industry, but it's exciting to discover the many facets of our ecosystem," he wrote in a post on X.

Check the tweet here:

Rockstar India's Bengaluru team has also worked on several major titles in the past, including Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 Release In India

Indian gamers will be able to play GTA 6 from 12 am IST on November 19. Rockstar Games is following a midnight local-time launch schedule across regions, allowing players to access the game as the release date begins in their respective countries.

GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S at launch.

The game is set in Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida, and features two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. The duo's criminal adventures and relationship have drawn comparisons with Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the notorious American outlaw couple.

GTA 6 is also expected to be one of the most expensive video games ever made. Its production budget has reportedly been estimated at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, although Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the figure.

The game reportedly requires around 212 GB of storage space at launch, making it a particularly demanding download for players preparing to enter its expansive open world.