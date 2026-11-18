With nearly a month to go to address claims and objections, more than 32.8 lakh of the over 33 lakh notices issued to voters over discrepancies in their electoral details have been addressed so far, accounting for over 98 per cent of the total, according to figures available with the Election Commission, NDTV has learnt. The poll body has until December 15 to dispose of the remaining cases.

Among prominent voters issued notices over factual anomalies in their electoral details is External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The district-wise data on notices issued to "VIP electors" shows that the verification process, including collection and acceptance of supporting documents, is in progress across constituencies in Delhi.

The data compiled for VIP electors in Delhi lists 3,367 such voters in the assembly constituencies. The list includes Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, former Delhi BJP president Virendra Kumar Sachdeva, senior BJP leader LK Advani, and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Former army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his wife, along with CPM MP John Brittas's wife and son, also received notices under the exercise.

"The issue is being addressed on priority, and over 98 per cent of the cases have been addressed," an EC official said.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, has also received a total of 4,62,992 forms under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls during the claims and objections period from 31 August to 16 November 2026, according to the daily bulletin issued on 17 November.

Of the total applications received during the period, 3,14,300 were Form-6 applications, used for inclusion of names in the electoral roll by new eligible voters.

A total of 574 Form-6A applications, meant for registration of overseas Indian electors, were also received.

The office received 32,030 Form-7 applications during the claims and objections period. Form-7 is used for raising objections to the inclusion of a name in the electoral roll or seeking deletion of an entry. A total of 1,16,088 Form-8 applications were received for shifting of residence, correction of entries, replacement of EPIC and marking of PwD status.

Prior to the commencement of the claims and objections period on 31 August, 51,471 Form-7 applications had been received. With another 32,030 applications received between 31 August and 16 November, the total number of Form-7 applications received across the two periods stood at 83,501.

The Draft Electoral Roll was published on 31 August 2026 and is available on the CEO Delhi website and at polling stations. The claims and objections period will continue till 25 November 2026, with applications scheduled to be disposed of by 15 December. The Final Electoral Roll is scheduled to be published on 22 December 2026.

The Election Commission has also provided another opportunity to electors whose names were not included in the Draft Electoral Roll because they were marked as ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) to submit their Enumeration Forms along with relevant documents.

New applicants who attained the age of 18 years on or before 1 October 2026 can apply through Form-6 for inclusion in the electoral roll. Existing electors can use Form-8 for shifting of address, correction of entries, replacement of EPIC or marking of PwD status.