Punjab has recorded no net addition to its electorate in the latest draft electoral rolls, even as Uttar Pradesh has registered an increase of 18.84 lakh voters under the Election Commission of India's Special Summary Revision (SSR).

The SSR exercise, covering 13 States and Union Territories in its initial phase, has resulted in nearly 75 lakh names being added to draft electoral rolls. The combined electorate in these States and UTs increased from 45.22 crore after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to 45.96 crore in the draft SSR rolls, a cumulative rise of 1.64 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh, which published its draft SSR electoral rolls on November 17, recorded the highest addition in absolute numbers, with 18.84 lakh voters. Its electorate increased from 13.39 crore in the post-SIR final roll to approximately 13.58 crore in the draft list, registering a growth of 1.42 per cent.

Significantly, 11.83 lakh of the newly added voters in Uttar Pradesh belong to the 18-19 age group, highlighting the enrolment of young and first-time voters.

Punjab, on the other hand, has recorded no net change in its electorate, which remains at approximately 2.01 crore between the final SIR roll and the draft SSR list.

Among the other poll-bound States, Uttarakhand added 1.19 lakh voters, taking its electorate to 72.78 lakh, while Manipur recorded an addition of 33,737 electors. Goa added 31,815 voters, registering the highest percentage growth of 3.01 per cent.

The SSR exercise was initially announced in 17 States and Union Territories on October 15, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It was subsequently expanded, with Karnataka and Meghalaya also brought under the exercise.

The Election Commission's annual SSR is intended to facilitate the enrolment of eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors. Unlike the Special Intensive Revision, the routine summary revision does not require applicants to provide fresh citizenship documents or establish mapping with earlier electoral rolls.

The draft electoral rolls have opened a window for claims and objections, following which the final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027.