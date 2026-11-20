Amritpal Singh, the jailed MP from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab and the Waris Punjab De chief, was flown from Dibrugarh in Assam to New Delhi on Friday under heavy security, ahead of his scheduled visit to Punjab for his grandmother's last rites.

Singh, who has been lodged at the high-security Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 2023, exited the prison gates at 12.45 pm. He was escorted by a five-member Punjab Police team led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police. A seven-vehicle convoy reinforced by armed Assam Police personnel and elite Black Panther commandos transported him 15 km to the Dibrugarh Airport.

Following transit formalities, the Punjab Police took full custody of the MP, boarding a Delhi-bound flight at 2.40 pm.

Sources said that Singh will remain under tight security in the national capital overnight before travelling to Amritsar on Saturday. He has been granted a three-hour window from noon to 3 pm to visit his native village, Jallupur Khera for the cremation of his 84-year-old grandmother, Charan Kaur who died on November 8.

Speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh, Singh's legal counsel, Jasbir Kaur, confirmed the transit details. "He has been taken to Delhi today under tight security and will travel to Punjab tomorrow for the cremation. As per the arrangements, he will be brought back to Dibrugarh Central Jail on November 22," Kaur stated. She added, "The family has been waiting for this opportunity to perform the final rites, and we hope the court's directions are implemented without further hurdles."

An Additional Sessions Judge in Amritsar sanctioned the visit on humanitarian grounds on November 17 after logistical and flight constraints prevented an earlier November 14 arrangement. While Singh will remain in strict police custody at his own expense during Saturday's visit, the court ruled that he must attend the ash-collection ritual on November 22 and the bhog ceremony on November 23 via video conferencing due to law and order concerns.

Arrested in April 2023 over the Ajnala police station incident, Singh won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from jail. Although his National Security Act detention concluded in April 2026, he remains in jail in connection with the Ajnala case.