ISI-Backed Terror Group Claims Responsibility For Punjab Cop's Murder

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan has claimed responsibility for the murder of a Punjab Police head constable in Gurdaspur, sources said. The group is operated by Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti.

The claim surfaced after a poster attributed to Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan began circulating on social media, stating that the terror group was responsible for the killing of Head Constable Vinod Kumar. The poster also carried a threat directed at police personnel and security forces, warning, "We will kill less on the streets and more in homes."

Punjab Police have not independently confirmed the authenticity of the poster or the terror group's claim.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) PK Sinha said a poster claiming responsibility for the murder had gone viral on social media and that investigators were examining it.

The killing has drawn attention to the activities of the Shahzad Bhatti network, which intelligence agencies suspect could be connected to the incident. Shahzad Bhatti is alleged to operate the proxy terrorist organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan.

The Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) was listed as a banned terrorist organisation by the Union Home Ministry on September 16. Bhatti was also designated a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Five policemen, including a home guard, have been killed in targeted killings in Punjab so far this year.

The body of Head Constable Vinod Kumar, 42, was found near the Maankaur Bypass in Gurdaspur. Kumar, who was posted in the Technical Services Wing, was identified as a wireless operator attached to the Sujanpur police station. He was a resident of Krishna Nagar village and had travelled to Sangrur for training.

According to his family, Kumar contacted his brother on Sunday night and asked him to pick him up from the bypass area while he was returning from duty. His brother reached the bus stand but was unable to contact him. Despite repeated attempts to call Kumar, there was no response.

The family subsequently began looking for him, including searching buses in the area, but could not find him. More than an hour later, they discovered his body near the bypass.

Police officials said Kumar had sustained injuries to his head. ADGP Parveen Kumar said the head constable had been shot, with the bullet striking his head. Police have acknowledged that he was shot dead.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia referred to CCTV footage that he said showed two masked men kidnapping Kumar before shooting him dead.

"Viral CCTV footage clearly shows two masked men kidnapping Head Constable Vinod Kumar and shooting him dead," Majithia said. "If a police personnel himself can be kidnapped and murdered, how can ordinary Punjabis expect to remain safe?" he asked.