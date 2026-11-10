On Camera, Gunmen Chase Man, Daughter, Open Fire In Punjab's Fazilka

CCTV footage of a brazen firing incident in Punjab's Fazilka has sent shockwaves through the area after unidentified armed men chased a man returning home with his young daughter and opened fire at his car in broad daylight.

The incident took place in Sureshwala village near Fazilka, where the attackers allegedly followed the victim all the way to his residence before firing two rounds at his vehicle. The father and daughter had a narrow escape, while bullets struck the windshield and body of the car.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows the shocking sequence of events and has triggered fear among local residents.

According to the victim, Manish Kumar, he was returning from Fazilka city with his young daughter when a Swift car started following him.

Manish said the occupants of the Swift were shouting something at him. Sensing trouble, he accelerated his vehicle and rushed towards his village, hoping to reach home safely.

However, the Swift continued chasing him and reached his residence in Sureshwala. Manish alleged that as soon as he stopped his car outside his house, occupants of the Swift got out and opened fire at his vehicle.

Sureshwala village sarpanch Sudhir Kumar said Manish is his nephew and was returning home from the city when unidentified persons chased him and fired at his car.

Expressing concern over the incident, the sarpanch said such firing incidents were a matter of serious concern for the region. He urged the administration to strengthen law and order and take strict action against those involved.

He also confirmed that CCTV footage related to the incident had been handed over to the police. The footage has also gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the brazen nature of the attack.

Police Begin Probe

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Fazilka police station, Shimla Rani, said a police team had reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

She said efforts were underway to identify the accused and that appropriate legal action would be taken against them.

No casualties have been reported.

