SS Rajamouli's <i>Varanasi</i> Update: VFX And Re-Recording Underway, Dubbing Yet To Begin

The post-production work on SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is moving ahead. The makers have shared a fresh update on the film's progress, revealing that visual effects, post-production and re-recording are currently underway. Dubbing, however, is yet to begin as the team works towards the film's April 2027 theatrical release.

The update came after a fan reached out to the film's official X handle seeking information about its progress. Responding to the question, the makers confirmed that filming had been completed and several technical processes were now happening at the same time.

Sharing the update, they wrote, "Shooting ayipoyindi. Post Production avuthundi… CG works going on. RR Going on… Dubbing start cheyyaali… (Shooting is done. Post production is going on. CG work is going on. RR is going on... We have to start dubbing.) If you think this is an update, its an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast."

Headlined by Mahesh Babu, Varanasi also features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Shruti Haasan is also part of the cast.

According to the official synopsis, Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, an archaeologist and explorer who takes up a mission to recover an ancient cosmic artefact. He is joined by Mandakini, a historian and skilled marksman. Their journey takes them across Africa, Antarctica and Europe, while they face Kumbha (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran), a tech-genius villain. The story connects this mission to the mythical past of Varanasi.

Earlier, SS Rajamouli revealed that Varanasi is the first non-English film to be shot entirely in IMAX. The filmmaker also shared that around 80% of the film had been completed, with its major IMAX action sequences wrapped up.

Backed by the Sri Durga Arts banner, Varanasi is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 7, 2027.