'Technology Should Enhance Creativity, Not Destroy Dignity': Chiranjeevi An AI Misuse

South star Chiranjeevi has raised concerns over the growing misuse of artificial intelligence to create deepfakes and digitally impersonate film personalities. Seeking stronger safeguards for actors and other artists, the actor took the matter to the government and submitted a memorandum following his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. He called for measures to protect individuals from the unauthorised use of their faces, voices and digital identities through AI-generated content.

Chiranjeevi met Union Minister Kishan Reddy and submitted a memo on AI misuse and related issues. In a post shared on X, the actor wrote, "Following my recent meeting with Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and as advised by him, I have submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu, addressed to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, seeking stronger safeguards against AI misuse, deepfakes and digital impersonation.”

He added, "Grateful to Shri Kishan Reddy garu for his assurance to coordinate with the concerned ministries and take these concerns forward. Protecting the dignity, identity and creative rights of artists, alongside the safety of every citizen, is a shared responsibility. Technology should enhance creativity, not destroy dignity. #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse."

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan met Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Hyderabad on November 2 to raise concerns about the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technology. Following the meeting, the actor shared in an Instagram post that Amit Shah had heard their concerns and assured them that the government would examine the issue on priority.

"He also advised us to submit a written representation and entrusted Shri @gkishanreddyofficial Garu with coordinating the matter. This is an encouraging step for the film fraternity. I am grateful for his assurance and hopeful that meaningful protections will be put in place soon," Chiranjeevi concluded.

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Kaaka. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film is set to release on January 13, 2027.



