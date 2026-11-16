Jennifer Lopez Reacts As Fan Takes A Dig At Her Four Marriages

Jennifer Lopez recently found herself at the centre of a hilarious fan interaction. The singer-actor attended a special screening of The JLO Show in New York when a fan from the audience made a remark on her marriages. During the event when Jennifer was discussing her four marriages with actor Rachel Zegler, a fan shouted, “You have six more fingers.” The comment left Jennifer and Rachel laughing. JLo responded, "Yes, I do," before adding, "Oh my god! That is the funniest thing I have ever heard in my life."

Jennifer and Rachel then joked that the comment should be printed on a T-shirt. Jennifer also said that from now on, whenever people ask her about her divorces, she will simply tell them, "I have six more fingers." She ended the conversation on a more serious note, saying, "I don't know if I have it in me."

Jennifer Lopez's Four Marriages

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times. Her first marriage was with Ojani Noa in 1997, but it only lasted a year. She then married dancer Chris Judd in 2001 which ended in 2003.

In 2004, Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony. The couple share twins, Max and Emme. After seven years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2011 and finalised their divorce in 2014.

Jennifer's fourth marriage was to actor Ben Affleck. Their marriage made headlines particularly because they had previously been engaged in the early 2000s before calling off their wedding. JLo and Ben rekindled their romance nearly two decades later and tied the knot in 2022. However, their marriage came to an end in 2024 when Jennifer filed for divorce, which was finalised in January 2025.

Jennifer Lopez's Recent Works

Jennifer Lopez is all set to bring the magic of her final residency performance in Las Vegas to the small screen. The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas will premiere on November 26 from 8 PM to 10 PM ET/PT on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

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