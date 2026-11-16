Watch: Samay Raina Spotted With Rumoured Girlfriend Medha Shankr In Mumbai

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr have once again caught attention. The comedian and the actor were spotted together during an outing in Mumbai. The two were seen at a cafe on Sunday evening, November 15, adding to the ongoing speculation about their rumoured relationship.

A video from the cafe has been doing the rounds on social media. Samay was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and greeting a friend with a hug, while Medha, dressed in black, stood next to him. Content creator Shakshi Shetty, who is reportedly a friend of the comedian, was also spotted at the same cafe.

The latest sighting comes days after Medha attended a Diwali party hosted by Samay at his Mumbai home. The comedian had also shared a picture with Medha from the celebrations on his Instagram Stories.

The dating speculation took another turn recently when reports claimed that Samay and Medha were planning to get married in December. However, the comedian was quick to poke fun at the reports, making it clear that his schedule might not allow for any wedding plans just yet.

Responding to the rumours, Samay wrote, “December mai toh mera India tour hai @medhashankr sorry will have to postpone,” on social media. Medha reshared his post and reacted with laughing emojis. She also shared a meme on Instagram, adding, “Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like.”

Interestingly, the dating buzz had received fresh attention even after the wedding reports surfaced. During an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, which aired in late October 2026, Samay gave fans a small hint about his relationship status.

During a game segment, actor Varun Dhawan called the comedian. While speaking to him, Samay casually mentioned that he was "chilling with my girlfriend". However, he did not share any details about the woman he was referring to.

Since Medha appeared on Samay's show India's Got Latent Season 2 as a panellist, fans have been linking the two. During the episode, Samay introduced her as his "sabse achhi dost" (best friend), adding another layer to the ongoing chatter.

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