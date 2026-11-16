15 Years Of <i>Why This Kolaveri Di</i>: How Anirudh And Dhanush Created A Viral 'Soup Song' By Accident

Remember the days when almost everyone seemed to be singing "Why this kolaveri di?" even if they had absolutely no idea what the words meant?

Well, it has been 15 years since Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander gave us a song that was impossible to ignore. A little bit of heartbreak, a lot of English words with a Tamil flavour and a tune that refused to leave your head.

Released on November 16, 2011, the song became an internet sensation almost overnight. It was everywhere, from Facebook timelines to YouTube playlists, and even people who had never listened to a Tamil song found themselves humming along.

The funny part? The song was born out of a rather casual studio session.

Composed by Anirudh for the Tamil film 3, directed by Aishwarya R Dhanush, the track featured Dhanush as a heartbroken man trying to make sense of a failed romance.

Anirudh was just 21 when he composed the song, which also marked his debut as a film composer.

The story behind its creation is almost as entertaining as the song itself. Anirudh came up with the tune in around five minutes. When Dhanush heard it, he began singing the words that came naturally to him. The now-famous line, "Why this kolaveri di?" became the starting point. And just like that, a song was taking shape.

If the tune took only a few minutes, the lyrics did not take much longer either. In an old interview, Dhanush revealed that he had penned the song in just six minutes.

"It took me only six minutes to pen Kolaveri... for 3. My lyrics are simple, and I've made sure the words I've used can be understood by all kinds of audiences. All the words in the lyrics are regularly used by everybody. However, we don't look to use it in a song. That's the highlight here!" he said.

Dhanush was also quick to clarify that he did not consider it a Tanglish song. Although the lyrics featured several English words, he wanted the delivery to retain a Tamil flavour. "If you notice, I have used a lot of English words but when I sung it, I gave a Tamil flavour to it. This is because I wanted the song to reach all the Tamilians who listened to it," he explained.

The lyrics were simple, the grammar was hardly the point, and the heartbreak was anything but conventional. From references to a 'white skin girl' and a 'black heart' to its memorable chorus, the song sounded unlike anything audiences had heard before. It was eventually described as a 'Soup Song', a term used for songs about failed love.

But here is another interesting detail: the song was not even supposed to be released as a single initially. Anirudh and the team had other plans for the film's music.

Dhanush revealed that someone he knew had uploaded a raw version of the song on the internet. It quickly started spreading, leaving the team with little choice but to finish the recording and release it officially.

He even had to convince Anirudh to complete the track immediately. What could have been an ordinary studio recording had suddenly become the internet's favourite new song.

Sony Music eventually released the track on YouTube on November 16, 2011. The response was extraordinary. It crossed millions of views within days, with people sharing it across social networking platforms. At a time when going viral was not quite the everyday phenomenon it is today, 'Why This Kolaveri Di' managed to do exactly that.

The music video was another reason audiences warmed to it. There were no elaborate sets, elaborate costumes or complicated dance moves.

Instead, viewers saw what looked like a bunch of friends having fun in a recording studio. Dhanush sang into the microphone, Anirudh played the keyboard, while Aishwarya and Shruti Haasan were also part of the session. The lyrics appeared on screen, making it easy for everyone to join in.

Soon, the song had travelled well beyond Tamil cinema. People made covers, parodies and their own versions.

Bollywood was not untouched by the Kolaveri fever either. Amitabh Bachchan was among those who praised the track. Taking to Twitter, the megastar wrote, "Just heard Kolaveri...after much talk on it...it's so original and catchy. Congrats Dhanush and Aishwarya."

Not everyone, however, was taken by the song. Lyricist Javed Akhtar criticised its lyrics, tune and singing, sparking a debate about what made a song popular. But by then, the track had already found its audience, and the criticism did little to affect its popularity.

For Anirudh, the success was a dream start to his career as a composer. His first film song had become a nationwide talking point even before 3 reached theatres. For Dhanush, it offered another introduction to audiences, this time as a singer and lyricist. He had also penned the film's other songs.

Interestingly, the massive popularity of 'Why This Kolaveri Di' did not translate into a similar box-office response for 3. The film received a mixed response, but its soundtrack, particularly this one song, continued to enjoy a life of its own.