3 Hotel Visits, Pak Border Trail: How Cops Cracked Rajasthan Rail Blast Case

Mahakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh were arrested on Sunday in connection with the November 3 blast on a railway track in Rajasthan. Three visits to the same hotel in Rajasthan became the first significant lead for investigators probing the Sri Ganganagar railway track blast, eventually leading them to Mahakdeep, a resident of Gurdaspur district in Punjab. Mobile tower locations subsequently helped police reconstruct her movements, while a shocking video allegedly recovered from her phone after her detention provided crucial evidence of her suspected involvement in the blast.

According to investigation details, the first breakthrough came when police examined the suspects' movements in Rajasthan and discovered that they had stayed at the same hotel on three separate occasions. The repeated hotel visits raised suspicion and prompted investigators to examine their travel history and establish their identities.

The second major lead emerged from technical surveillance. By analysing mobile phone records and tower locations, investigators traced Mahakdeep's movements and found that her phone had been active near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab. The location became particularly significant given the suspected cross-border links being examined in the case.

Following these leads, Rajasthan Police reached Gurdaspur and detained Mahakdeep Kaur of Dostpur village for questioning. It was after her detention that investigators reportedly recovered the most crucial piece of evidence from her mobile phone.

Police allegedly found a video showing the planting of an explosive device on the railway track. The footage reportedly captured the act itself and provided investigators with visual evidence to establish the suspected involvement of the accused.

Investigators are also examining the alleged payment arrangement behind the attack. According to the investigation inputs, Pakistan-based handlers had allegedly asked Mahakdeep to record and send the video as proof of the task being completed, with money promised in return. This has emerged as a crucial angle in the suspected cross-border conspiracy.

The video and other evidence subsequently helped investigators trace Devinder Singh, son of Ravinder Singh, a resident of Chaudekalan village in Gurdaspur district, who was also detained in connection with the case.

Police are now questioning both suspects to establish their individual roles, the nature of their communication with suspected Pakistan-based handlers and the possible network involved in the railway track blast.