Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh, currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, will be brought to his native village in Punjab's Jallupur Khera on November 21 to attend his grandmother's cremation.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Amritsar, on November 17 directed the Punjab government to ensure his physical presence in custody for three hours, from 12 noon to 3 pm, on humanitarian grounds.

In an order passed on his second application seeking interim bail, Additional Sessions Judge Parinder Singh directed the state to make arrangements for bringing him to the village, subject to the conditions imposed in the earlier order dated November 13. The expenses of travel and security arrangements will have to be borne by Singh.

However, the court directed the authorities to charge only reasonable expenses, keeping in view that Singh is being lodged at a distant location in Assam.

Why the earlier order could not be implemented

The court noted that an earlier application seeking the same relief had been decided by the Duty Officer on November 13. At that time, the state was directed to arrange jailed Amritpal Singh's visit to Jallupur Khera on November 14 between 12 noon and 3 pm.

However, the order could not be implemented because flights and other modes of transport from Dibrugarh to Amritsar were not available at such short notice. The concerned jail authorities had subsequently informed the court about the difficulty.

Following this, the family postponed the cremation of his grandmother to November 21, as her remains had not been cremated in his absence.

Court rejects demand for presence at remaining ceremonies

The court declined the request to allow jailed Amritpal Singh to physically attend the subsequent ceremonies, citing possible law and order concerns.

The state had opposed his presence in Amritsar for an extended period, arguing that it could disturb the law and order situation. However, it expressed readiness to ensure his presence for a limited period on a single day.

Accepting the state's position, the court directed that the collection of ashes (Asthiyaan) on November 22 and the bhog ceremony on November 23 be attended by jailed Amritpal Singh through video conferencing.

The court further clarified that Singh would remain in custody during his visit to the village. It also warned that if there is any breach of law and order or a reasonable apprehension of an untoward incident, the state would be at liberty to immediately remove him from the cremation venue and even take him out of Punjab.