The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission to verify allegations concerning the filing of false Form 7 applications for deletion of electors in the Mustafabad assembly constituency in Delhi and take necessary remedial measures.

Form 7 pertains to the voter application form for objection to proposed inclusion/ deletion of names in the existing electoral roll.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while hearing a plea which alleged that false and fraudulent Form 7 applications were filed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Mustafabad area.

The plea referred to recent news reports which stated that Form 7 applications seeking deletion of electors in Mustafabad assembly constituency were filed in the names of some booth level agents (BLAs), who later denied any knowledge of filing such applications.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner told the bench that he had filed a complaint with the police and also submitted representations to the Election Commission as well as the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi on the issue.

He said there were reports that some persons, regarding whom Form 7 applications were filed claiming that they had either died or shifted to another place, were alive and residing at the same address.

"Let your representation be looked into by the authorities," the bench said.

It observed that the Election Commission has no control over BLAs who are agents of political parties.

The bench noted that the petitioner has submitted representations to the poll panel and the CEO of Delhi.

While disposing of the petition without expressing any opinion on the merits, the bench directed the authorities to verify the allegations made by the petitioner and take necessary remedial measures strictly in accordance with law.

On October 29, the Election Commission had revised the schedule for SIR of electoral rolls in five states and Delhi following requests from the concerned CEOs.

In Delhi, claims and objections can now be filed until November 25, instead of October 30. Disposal of claims has been pushed from November 30 to December 15 and the final roll will be published on December 22.

On August 31, the poll panel published the draft electoral rolls following the SIR, reporting that approximately 47 lakh names had been omitted from a pre-revision electorate of around 1.45 crore in Delhi.

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