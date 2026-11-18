A Thar, along with love and respect, is on offer as the top prize for the person winning the horse race being organised by Bihar MLA Anant Singh at his daughter's wedding next week.

Shivangi will marry Rishikesh Kumar, also known as Ankit, son of commandant Ranvijay Kumar, who belongs to Krishnanagar in Bihta, Patna.

Horses of special breeds from across the country are gathering for the race scheduled for next Wednesday, the day of the wedding.

The most distinctive feature of this competition is the horses' gait, where they lift two legs simultaneously while running. Horse enthusiasts are particularly excited to witness this unique style.

Around 50 horses have arrived in Nawada so far for the competition. Organisers hope that more than 200 horses will take part in the competition, say reports.

Scores of participants were seen practising at a sprawling ground in Nawada, with MLA Anant Singh, who has been directed by the Supreme Court to surrender by December 1 in connection with the Dular Chand Yadav murder case, looking on.

Late in October, Janata Dal (U) had expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh, a don-turned-politician, for six years over alleged anti-party activities.

Arvind Pehalwan, brother of Viveka Pehalwan, stated that preparations for the wedding and the horse race are progressing well.

Anant Singh looking on as horses go around the ground

Photo Credit: NDTV

Their horse has participated in several races across the country and has even won prizes.

Horse races have historically been held in Nawada. Although they became less frequent over time, Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', has kept the tradition alive.

Guests from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Rajasthan, are expected to attend the wedding.

A young man from Punjab mentioned that he had traveled to Bihar to celebrate the Chhath festival, after which he visited Anant Singh.

He plans to return home only after witnessing the wedding and the horse race on November 25th.

Having attended several horse races in Punjab, he noted that the races here are quite similar.

Rohit Singh, who arrived from Odisha for the Chhath festival, said he intends to stay for the wedding of Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh, and the accompanying horse race.

Elaborate tents and pavilions are being set up, and a helipad is also under construction.

He remarked that he has never witnessed a wedding of this scale before. He was particularly impressed by the fact that anyone -regardless of whether they received an invitation - is welcome to come and dine.

He added that such an event brings prestige to Bihar.

(With inputs from Govind Kumar)



