Bihar '<i>Bahubali</i>' Preps For Daughter's Wedding. Guest List May Cross 4 Lakh

Anant Singh, a Bihar strongman who recently boasted of killing nine people and then recanted, will, on November 25, throw a gigantic feast to celebrate his daughter's wedding. No expenses are being spared, and, in the Mokama MLA's words, "everyone is invited".

Shivangi Singh, Anant Singh's daughter, will marry Rishikesh Kumar on November 25 at their ancestral home in Ladma. Preparations for the wedding are being made on a war footing.

The scale of the marriage functions can well be gauged from the fact that arrangements are being made to accommodate and feed up to 4 lakh people, a population equal to that of many small Indian cities.

Artisans from Mau, Uttar Pradesh, have been tasked with building the pandal and the stage for the garland exchange. The pandal will be completed by November 20.

A separate pandal is being built for VVIP guests at the wedding. A 100-foot-long cemented stage is being constructed for the bride and groom. This entire stage will be decorated with 150 quintals of ornaments, on which Shivangi Singh and her future life partner, Rishikesh Kumar, will sit together.

After the wedding, the groom's family will move to Ramakrishna Nagar in Bihta, which will become the bride's new home.

READ | Expelled JDU MLA Anant Singh Must Surrender By December 1 In Murder Case: Top Court

A new house is also being built in Bihta.

All wedding-related rituals and events will be held in this new house in Bihta.

The wedding procession (baraat) will depart from Bihta for Mokama MLA Anant Singh's ancestral village, Ladma, where the wedding rituals will be performed.

Prominent people from the worlds of entertainment and politics have been invited, and many are expected to turn up.

Three dozen Bollywood actors, including Sonu Sood, Manoj Tiwari, Maithili Thakur, Akshara Singh, and Pawan Singh, are said to be attending. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be invited, said Singh.

"Everyone has been invited. Not only from Bihar, but from across India and Pakistan...Politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties have been invited. There is no ruling or opposition at a wedding. Artists are also coming...PM Modi will also be given an invitation card," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

READ | 'Nitish Kumar Is Gone, So Is JDU': MLA Anant Singh After Expulsion

Six days after the wedding, Singh may have to surrender before the authorities in connection with the Dular Chand Yadav murder case.

Singh, also locally known as Chhote Sarkar, was arrested last year in October for allegedly orchestrating the murder. He was let out on bail in March. Last month, the top court ordered him to surrender by December 1.

He recently made headlines for claiming to have "masterminded the murders of nine people for former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar".

READ | JDU's Anant Singh Claims He Got '9 Killed For Nitish Kumar', Then A 'Lalu' U-Turn

He, however, retracted his remarks.

"I have responded to Neeraj Kumar, detailing the sacrifices I have made. I was trying to say that during the Lalu Yadav government, nine of my associates were killed, and I myself was shot. It was because we aligned ourselves with Nitish Kumar that Lalu Yadav had them killed...But I was misunderstood," he said.

The Janata Dal United distanced itself from both the remark and the MLA himself. The party expelled him for six years for indiscipline.