Bihar STET 2026: Check The Revised Exam Date, Admit Card Details

Bihar STET 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has changed the exam date for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026. As per the revised schedule, the exam earlier scheduled for November 11, 2026 will now be conducted on November 22, 2026.

The General Administration Department declared the public holiday on November 11 on the account of Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja. Along with the change in the exam date, the board has also announced a new date for the release of the admit card.

Candidates will be able to download the Bihar STET revised admit card from November 12, 2026 from the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. When appearing for the exam applicants are required to carry the new admit card. If any candidate carries an old admit card, they will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

Bihar STET 2026 Admit Card: Step to Download

The admit card link will be activated on the official website from November 12, 2026 onwards. Provided below are steps for candidates to download the hall ticket once issued.

Step 1: Visit the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the Bihar STET admit card link

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, a new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the credentials in the designated spaces.

Step 5: The Bihar STET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates must verify the details mentioned on the hall ticket and in case of discrepancies they must contact the higher authority and get them rectified before the exam date.