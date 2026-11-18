GTA 6 Launch LIVE Updates: Grand Theft Auto 6, popularly known as GTA 6, by Rockstar Games is set to release in India on November 19 at 12 am IST, ending a 13-year-long wait for fans and gamers who have been eagerly awaiting the game to go live. For millions of gaming enthusiasts, this is not just another video game launch but a reason to celebrate.

GTA 6 will take players back to Vice City and other parts of the Leonida state. Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, the main characters of GTA 6, will find themselves caught in a world full of crime.

The latest version of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) becomes live at midnight local time in every country on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X'S, meaning players in Asia and other regions can start playing hours before countries like the US and the UK. GTA 6 release time in India, too, is 12 am IST on November 19.

GTA 6 game file size is 212 gigabytes. New Zealand was among the first countries where players could access the game, and internet providers prepared for a surge in downloads as midnight approached.

GTA 6 Vice City is a fictionalised version of Miami, with Jason and Lucia being the two new protagonists. The couple's attempts to improve their lives pull them deeper into the criminal underworld of Leonida, Rockstar's fictionalised version of Florida.

The first GTA 6 trailer drew more than 93 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours, while Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, has said the second trailer generated more than 475 million views across platforms in a day.

Here are the GTA 6 Launch LIVE Updates.