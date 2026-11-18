After more than a decade of anticipation, record-breaking trailers and multiple delays, Grand Theft Auto 6 appears to have delivered what millions of gamers had been waiting for. Early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising the game's graphics, storytelling, open-world design and central characters.

The latest reviews suggest that Rockstar Games may have created one of the most ambitious video games ever made. The game's early Metacritic score has reportedly reached 99 out of 100, placing it alongside Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which has held the record since 1998.

According to the BBC, reviewers have largely agreed that the open-world action game lives up to the enormous expectations surrounding its release.

Critics Praise GTA 6's Graphics And Storytelling

Gaming publication IGN described GTA 6 as "unprecedented", "unbelievable" and "unmissable", reflecting the excitement surrounding the game.

In its five-star review, Eurogamer praised Rockstar for pushing the boundaries of video games once again through its graphics, storytelling and world-building.

Reviewer Chris Tapsell wrote that Rockstar had "pushed back the horizon of video games once again". He described the game as truly impressive but also pointed out that there were a few minor issues worth discussing.

The New York Times, however, raised questions about whether the game's increased realism could affect the chaotic fun that made earlier GTA titles so popular.

Reviewer Yussef Cole observed that GTA 6 had "matured beyond its memorable car crashes and stickups", with actions carrying greater consequences.

However, he also admitted that some of his favourite moments involved speeding through streets while police cars chased him.

The World Of Leonida And Its Characters Impress Critics

The game's visuals have been among its most talked-about features. Rockstar's fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida and its famous city Miami, has received particular praise.

The Guardian described the game's environment as "so lifelike that at times it beggars belief", highlighting the level of detail Rockstar has brought to its virtual world.

The relationship between the two lead characters, Jason and Lucia, has also impressed reviewers.

The Guardian's Keza MacDonald praised their character development, writing that they "feel like real people rather than puppets dancing to your whim".

She added that she found it impossible not to care about them.

Writing for Forbes, Paul Tassi also praised the relationship between the two protagonists, saying: "I can't say I've ever seen a better video game relationship than the one they share".

GTA 6 Called A Masterpiece Ahead Of The Game Awards

The praise has extended beyond individual aspects of the game. The Washington Post said GTA 6 "raises the bar at every level", while Bloomberg's Jason Schreier called it a "masterpiece" in his five-star review.

Schreier wrote that it was difficult not to be astonished by Rockstar's achievement, adding that there was nothing else quite like the game.

The excitement surrounding the title has also been reflected in the nominations for The Game Awards 2026.

Despite not having been released at the time of the nominations, GTA 6 emerged as the most-nominated game, securing eight nominations. These include Game of the Year and Best Music.

The nominations also confirmed widespread speculation that actress Manni L Perez plays Lucia, one of the game's two central characters. Rockstar had not previously officially confirmed her involvement.

How Much Did Rockstar Spend On GTA 6?

Rockstar Games has not officially revealed the development cost of GTA 6. However, some estimates suggest that the total investment could exceed $1 billion (around Rs 9,352.5 crore).

Given the game's scale, lengthy development period and enormous expectations, its reported budget has added to the excitement surrounding its launch.

With critics already describing it as a potential masterpiece, Grand Theft Auto 6 appears to have set a new benchmark for open-world gaming.