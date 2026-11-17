The November 19 release of GTA 6 is sparking a wave of fake sick days worldwide as gamers look for ways to play one of the most anticipated games of all time at launch. For those who have not managed to schedule time off and need a different excuse to skip work, a KFC in Robina, Queensland, Australia, is offering a creative solution. The restaurant is hosting a mock funeral for "Ann Alibi," timed to begin right as the game goes live so customers have a legit reason to take the day off.

In a social media post, KFC shared a fake funeral poster for 'Ann Alibi,' a clever pun on an alibi, detailing that the service will take place on the exact day a certain 13-year-in-the-making game (GTA 6) finally arrives.

"It is with heavy hearts, and a much lighter workload, that we announce Ann finally got her wings. She was always there for us when we needed her, in sickness. And in perfect health. By remarkable coincidence, her service will take place on the very same day something thirteen years in the making finally arrives," read the poster.

In the accompanying caption, KFC declared that free nationwide delivery will be available on Nov 19 if the post crossed 6,000 likes.

"Ann Alibi was always there for us. Now you can be there for her. Join us Thursday, 19 November, for a funeral at KFC ROBINA, QLD, streamed live on Instagram from 11 am AEDT," read the post.

"Any resemblance to a certain launch date is purely coincidental and deeply respectful. Calendar invite in bio. Like to RSVP. At 6k likes, Ann's final wish comes true: free delivery nationwide on launch day."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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GTA 6 Fever

Last week, computer peripherals manufacturer Logitech announced it was giving its 7,000 global employees a day off to play GTA 6. Under a new initiative called "Logi Game Day," all staff members, ranging from full-time employees to interns, can take one paid day off from now until this time next year to play any game they choose.

Similarly, an Indian interior design company declared a company-wide holiday for its employees, interns, and freelancers on Nov 19 to help them enjoy the game without any guilt.