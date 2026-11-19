Asaduddin Owaisi will not be accepted by Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Azam Khan said today. He did not say in as many words but employed a clever similie. " We - and in this entire region (Uttar Pradesh) - Hyderabadi biryani is not liked. Here, pulao is liked and mutton biryani is liked. That is what people eat," the Samajwadi Party leader told reporters today.

Asked about Owaisi's venture in the electoral fray of Uttar Pradesh in the coming assembly elections, Khan waved the matter off. "There is still a lot of time left for the elections - a lot of time for the elections," he said.

Then came the dig.

"He is a barrister, not a Maulana. Simply growing a beard doesn't make someone a Maulana, nor does growing a beard make someone a Sadhu," he said.

"To be a Maulana, you need a degree in Maulviyat; to issue a fatwa, you need a degree as a Mufti - though yes, he is a barrister," he added.

Owaisi -- the chief of AIMIM -- has declared his intention to contest in the next year's assembly polls. He has even forged an alliance with Dalit leader Chandrasekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, hoping to carve a niche within the state's Dalit-Muslim votebank.

Uttar Pradesh has nearly 20 per cent Muslims, the Dalit population is over 20 per cent.

In 2022 also, Owaisi's AIMIM had contested in Uttar Pradesh, putting up candidates in nearly 100 seats. But it had failed to open its account. Hence Azam Khan's confident dig.

Owaisi's presence is viewed with deep suspicion by the Opposition, which has tagged him the BJP's "B team". His presence everywhere only splits the Muslim vote and plays into the BJP's hand, they contend.

Owaisi's argument against this is a simple question - why can't the opposition get the backing of the majority community and has to depend on the Muslim vote, he has questioned.

The AIMIM chief also pointed out that when he offered alliance to the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar during the last state elections, he was rebuffed.

This time, Owaisi has launched multiple attacks against the Samajwadi Party and its ally Congress, invoking the 1987 Hashimpura and Maliana massacres and the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Citing the violence, he questioned their record on issues concerning Muslims. He alleged that the SP did nothing for the Muslims after the Muzaffarnagar riots despite having 47 MLAs from the community.

At the same time, he has invited the opposition parties to join his Samajik Parivartan Morcha, saying "We are prepared to make sacrifices -- even at a cost to ourselves -- to accommodate you".