Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released from Dasna district jail here on Wednesday evening, a day after the Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case linked to his Mohammed Ali Jauhar University.

Khan's advocates moved an application before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here on Wednesday, seeking his release in compliance with the high court's order. The court issued the release order in the afternoon, advocate Mohammad Yasir Abbasi said.

Abbasi said the court directed Khan's release on furnishing two bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

The defence had also submitted his medical history and requested that the release order be issued subject to verification of the security bonds.

Allahabad High Court has scheduled the next hearing for December 10.

Khan's sons, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan and Mohammad Adeeb Azam Khan, arrived at Dasna jail from Rampur to receive him. The Samajwadi Party leader did not respond to questions from mediapersons after his release.

Khan had been lodged in Dasna jail since November 1, a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in the money laundering case. The arrest came shortly after his release from Rampur jail in another criminal case.

The ED produced Khan before the PMLA court in Ghaziabad on November 1, following which he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

On November 12, the ED sought four days of his custody, which the court granted from 4.30 pm that day until 4.30 pm on November 16.

Khan was produced before the court again on November 16. As the ED did not seek an extension of his remand, the court sent him back to Dasna jail under judicial custody. He remained there until his release on Wednesday.

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