In a relief to SP leader Azam Khan, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal challenging a stay on his conviction in a fake birth certificate case, while the Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case filed by the ED, saying the proceedings against him were "motivated" and "mala fide".

According to Khan's lawyer, the Samajwadi Party leader, who is presently lodged at the Dasana jail in Ghaziabad, is likely to be released on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Khan (78) from the Rampur district jail on October 31, soon after he stepped out on bail in a dual PAN fraud case.

Dismissing the appeal by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging an Allahabad High Court decision to stay the 10-time MLA's conviction in the fake birth certificate case, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu also allowed appeals filed by the SP leader's wife Tazeen Fatma and son Abdullah Azam Khan against the denial of similar relief.

Hours later, a high court bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh granted interim bail to Khan (78) in the money laundering case, holding that the ED failed to supply written grounds of arrest when taking him into custody on October 31.

The bench gave the ED a week to file a detailed counter-affidavit and allowed Khan 10 days to submit his rejoinder. The next hearing is scheduled for December 10.

On Monday, the bench had directed the ED to file an affidavit to confirm whether it served the grounds of arrest on Khan while arresting him in the money laundering case.

"The submissions that the petitioner was taken into custody in the instant case moments after he was physically released from the jail in another case on October 31 at the jail gate itself clearly underline the motivated and mala fide nature of the present proceedings," the bench observed.

"It appears that the arrest memo, the grounds of arrest and reasons to believe the involvement of the petitioner in the instant case were not furnished to the petitioner in writing before he was produced for remand," it added.

Khan's advocate Imran Ullah told PTI, "The order was uploaded on the high court's website around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, in which the court directed to release Khan on furnishing two personal bonds to the Ghaziabad CJM. Currently, he is lodged at the Dasna jail, from where he is likely to be released on Wednesday."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing virtually for Khan, told the bench, "Reviving a seven-year-old money laundering case, registered in August 2019, was a pure political vendetta aimed at keeping Khan behind bars until the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections."

He contended that the arrest violated Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) because no written grounds were provided before Khan was produced before a special CBI court in Ghaziabad for remand on November 1.

Even the email and WhatsApp message sent to Khan's sister on the night of October 31 carried no attachment of the grounds, he added.

The ED action stemmed from a money laundering probe linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan, alleged diversion of government funds, land acquisition irregularities and the construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Khan is the honorary chancellor.

The 'fake' certificate case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, who is now the BJP MLA from Rampur, lodged a complaint alleging that Khan and his wife Tazeen Fatma got two birth certificates made for their son Abdullah Azam Khan.

"The ultimate exercise of discretion in staying Azam Khan's conviction does not suffer from any manifest perversity, and we find no compelling ground to interfere under Article 136 of the Constitution. The criminal appeal of the State, thus, has to fail," the top court bench said on Tuesday.

The top court refused to agree with the Uttar Pradesh government's submission that the high court did assign reasons for the grant of suspension of sentence in Khan's case.

"The role of Azam Khan and the evidence on record regarding his complicity in the crime appear to have been discussed by the high court in the impugned judgment.

"The high court, taking into consideration the substantial period of custody already undergone by Azam Khan, the advanced stage of his life, and the absence of direct evidence proving that he personally executed the forged signatures on the municipal registers, exercised its discretion to suspend his sentence," the bench said.

It said that although the high court did not record extensive reasons for staying Khan's conviction, the reasons which weighed with it constituted valid grounds for granting a stay of conviction.

The top court also questioned the high court's refusal to grant identical interim relief to Abdullah Azam Khan and Fatma, terming it a violation of the doctrine of parity and a patent error of jurisdiction.

"The entire prosecution matrix rests upon a single, unified charge of criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the IPC, tied to the same documentary evidence, namely, the two conflicting birth certificates issued at Rampur and Lucknow.

"No distinct overt act of manual forgery is individually attributed to Abdullah Azam Khan or Tazeen Fatma beyond their joint status as co-conspirators and alleged beneficiaries," it noted.

"Where the evidentiary foundation, the statutory offences, and the conspiracy matrix bind all three of the family to an identical legal fate, according favourable treatment to the patriarch while denying a stay of conviction to his son and wife (who also happens to be a septuagenarian) constitutes an arbitrary differentiation," the bench said.

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