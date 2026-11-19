The secret door to the world of The Lord of the Rings has opened once again with season three of The Rings of Power. War between the Elves and Sauron is set to rip Middle Earth apart.

Actors Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniel Weyman, Morfydd Clark, and Charlie Vickers return as Tar-Miriel, Gandalf, Galadriel, and Sauron. Stranger Things alum Jamie Campbell Bower and budding actor Adam Young join the cast as Celeborn and Marnukh, "an orc with an arc".

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, The Rings of Power showrunner JD Vance and stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Daniel Weyman talk about the growing darkness on Middle Earth, Tar-Miriel's leadership, and Gandalf in season three.

Q. The stakes are higher and the atmosphere on Middle Earth is getting darker. What are the learnings from the previous two seasons that you have infused in this third season?

JD Vance: "We always return to the Tolkienian themes of fellowship and being the small and simple people that can come together to conquer great darkness. But this season goes into some new places. The central act of Tolkien's Legendarium which is the forging of The One Ring. The audiences have been hungering to see for generations... That's what we are excited for. We are also excited for new places to go to with Galadreil and Celeborn being reunited. People have been anticipating their reunion, we have been hinting at it in previous seasons. Then Jamie Campbell Bower comes in and fits totally right in with the cast, both on screen and off screen.

JD Vance: "There's this strange fellowship between an orc and two elves. Marnukh, played by the amazing Adam Young, who as a character you're not quite sure where he comes from, of course, he builds on something which we have done in the first few seasons is this half-elf, half-orc character... You see 'an orc with an arc' and not just see them just as the mindless slaves of Sauron, so Marnukh builds on that but takes it to another place where he really gets a fully three-dimensional, fleshed-out character. You're not sure what he's going to do? Is he going to betray them or is he going to help them?"

Q. What does leadership look like when you have lost power?

Cynthia Addai-Robinson: "I remember the early days we started this series and I had to think about what it does mean to be a leader and think about real world leaders. It's the figure head but then there's also the person, the human being. It's an isolating experience. It's an isolated role. Miriel, at various points, before things turned with Ar-Pharazon, she was somebody who was sort of her right hand and somebody who came up along her side and somebody she can confer with and then that shifts and that becomes Elendil.

"He (Elendil) becomes the right hand. They have a shared trauma, shared journey together. At various points, she has other people who maybe in some respects lighten the burden of leadership. But to lead is to understand the sense of responsibility that you have when people are looking at you for answers, for hope, for guidance, and that's a very complicated thing in real life and certainly on Middle Earth, and certainly for her. By the end of this season, I think it's clear that she understands that her leadership is more than just about her personal well being. It's really about her people and guiding them in the right direction."

Q. You've previously said that you haven't been able to speak to Ian McKellen, who originally played Gandalf in the original The Lord of the Rings film series. Have you finally been able to exchange notes with him, especially now that he's returning to play the character in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt For Gollum.

Daniel Weyman: "No, I haven't. It would be lovely to do that. But it hasn't happened yet. We'll have to watch this space and see if it does. It's a joy to play (this character). What's common between us is that we are always going back to Tolkien. It's a wonderfully written character, humble yet has this surreal idea of truth and honesty and going forward with the light. Trying not to control people but befriend them and allow them to change their own future."

The last two episodes of The Rings of Power season three will drop on Prime Video on November 25.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr Reveals What Brought Him Back To The MCU As Doctor Doom