Stephen Colbert Returns To TV Day After The Late Show Ends, Roasts CBS And Paramount

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert may have ended its run on CBS, but the 62-year-old comedian seems to be in no mood to give up the spotlight.



A day after the finale of his late-night show, Colbert made a return to TV, only to roast Paramount and CBS.



On Friday, the comedian appeared as a guest host on Michigan public access TV's Only in Monroe. During his segment, Colbert joked, “It's been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV, so I am grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media before they also get acquired by Paramount”.



He added, “Viewers outside the greater Monroe area are able to view Monroe Community Media thanks to something known as streaming, which I promised not to learn about while I was on CBS. And evidently, CBS also decided not to learn about it.”



Colbert interviewed several guests on the show, including actor Jeff Daniels and musician Jack White.





The Daily Show alum had teased his guest appearance during The Late Show finale, saying that their first show was for “an audience of 12 people” from a public access station in Monroe, Michigan.



"Show business being what it is these days, that's probably where you'll see me next," he claimed.



During his appearance on Only in Monroe, Colbert also had a FaceTime call with Byron Allen, whose show is set to take over his time slot on CBS. The 62-year-old jokingly told Allen, “I'm coming for you, brother,” before wishing the comedian good luck.





CBS announced the cancellation of The Late Show in July. The decision came soon after Colbert had slammed CBS' parent company Paramount for settling with US President Donald Trump for $16 million over allegations of editing a 60 Minutes interview of Kamala Harris back in 2024.





Post the end of The Late Show, Colbert went viral for his dancing moves at the wrap party. Videos show the ex-CBS host dancing with his wife, Evie, and singing along to some of the tracks.







Colbert will turn scriptwriter for the next Lord of the Rings movie, Variety reported. Titled Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past, the story will be developed from chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring that did not make it into Peter Jackson's 2001 adaptation.



