Video: Donald Trump Tosses Stephen Colbert In Dumpster Before YMCA Dance In AI-Generated Clip

Following the final broadcast of The Late Show, US President Donald Trump shared a bizarre, AI-generated video on X (formerly Twitter) and Truth Social, targeting departing host Stephen Colbert. The heavily edited clip depicts Trump physically lifting Colbert and tossing him into a dumpster placed on the set of Colbert's own show. It then cuts to Trump dancing to the Village People's "YMCA" before a cheering crowd.

Posted without any caption, the video marks another bitter chapter in the long-standing dispute between Trump and the former television host.

The post quickly drew polarised replies, with supporters hailing it as a return to Trump's direct style of attacking opponents, while detractors argued that it was another example of the Trump administration silencing a prominent voice.

"Gather here if you double checked if it was a parody account," said one user, while another added: "This made me laugh, especially the dance at the end."

A third commented: "It's like how we aren't even pretending anymore that Colbert's cancellation wasn't the result of intense political pressure."

Trump's AI video comes hours after he celebrated the end of Colbert's decade-long run hosting The Late Show.

“Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

“You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!”

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Trump Rejoices

After CBS announced the cancellation of The Late Show in July last year, Trump said he loved that Colbert had been fired from the show, whilst calling out other late-night show hosts.

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings," wrote Trump, adding: "I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show."

Colbert, one of Trump's fiercest critics, took over from David Letterman in 2015. Fans of the show have claimed that the cancellation might be connected to Paramount's settlement with Trump last year in a lawsuit the entertainment giant had described as meritless.