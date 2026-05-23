Petrol Prices Hiked By 87 Paise, Diesel Up By 91 Paise In 3rd Hike In 10 Days

In the third hike in 10 days, petrol prices went up by 87 paise and diesel prices are up by 91 paise as of Saturday.

The price of petrol now stands at Rs 99.51 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 92.49 per litre.

This is the third increase in rates since May 15, when state-owned oil companies started passing on the elevated energy prices arising from the Middle East conflict in a calibrated manner.

Prices were hiked by Rs 3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19. In all, rates have gone up by almost Rs 5 per litre.

Retail Selling Price of petrol in four metropolitan cities:

Delhi 99.51 (+0.87)

Kolkata 110.64 (+0.94)

Mumbai 108.49 (+0.90)

Chennai 105.31 (+0.82)

High Speed Diesel prices: