Anya Taylor-Joy’s Mysterious New Lord Of The Rings Character Revealed

The Lord of the Rings is filled with countless characters, stories and legends, but The Hunt For Gollum is set to introduce faces that fans have never seen before. As audiences prepare to return to Middle earth, a new report suggests that Anya Taylor-Joy has joined the cast in a completely original role created specifically for the project.

The actress is not playing a well known character from Tolkien's books. Instead, she is expected to portray Seren, a Grey Elf from the Woodland Realm, the forest home of Legolas and the kingdom ruled by King Thranduil. She is also one of Thranduil's most trusted and lethal agents.

The Hunt For Gollum, which marks Andy Serkis' return to the franchise as writer, director and star, is already generating excitement among fans eager to revisit Middle earth.

Seren is not the only new character in the upcoming film. Leo Woodall is also expected to play Halvard, another original character believed to be one of Aragorn's Rangers of the North.

Oscar winner Kate Winslet has joined the cast as Marigold and Jamie Dornan will play Strider. The film will also bring back several fan favourite characters, like Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Elijah Wood reprising his role as Frodo and Lee Pace once again playing King Thranduil.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who was recently seen in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, is set to appear in Dune: Part Three, which is expected to release during the Christmas season and will also star in the upcoming Apple TV series Lucky.

Apart from The Hunt for Gollum, The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past is also on the way, written by Philippa Boyens, Stephen Colbert and Peter McGee.

The Andy Serkis directorial is scheduled to hit theatres on December 17, 2027.