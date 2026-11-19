Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is finally here. Among many things, gamers across the world are celebrating Lucia Caminos, who is one of the two protagonists. For the first time, the game has put a female character front and centre.

For nearly three decades, Grand Theft Auto kept its spotlight strictly on male leads, but Lucia Caminos changes that pattern in GTA 6, making it even more interesting as she shares the spotlight alongside Jason Duval.

Lucia is the first major female protagonist in the GTA series to have a fully voiced role. According to GTA Wiki, earlier GTA games had minor female avatar options in multiplayer or early spin-offs. They didn't have a main story or speak.

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About Lucia Caminos

The character is voiced by Manni L Perez, who also picked up a Best Performance nod at The 2026 Game Awards. According to Rockstar Games, she is sharp, cautious, and practical. Taught to fight by her father at a young age, she ended up at Leonida Penitentiary after standing up for her family.

Now, she is chasing the better life her mother once dreamed about back in Liberty City after walking out of prison. But she wants to earn it through smart moves.

"Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia's committed to her plan - no matter what it takes," Rockstar Games wrote.

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Partners in crime

Set across Vice City and the wider Florida-inspired state of Leonida, the story pairs Lucia with Jason Duval, a former soldier pulled back into crime around the Leonida Keys.

According to the official website, Jason wants an easy life, but it's not getting easy for him. He grew up around grifters and crooks, but the makers of the game think that meeting Lucia could be the "best or worst thing" to ever happen to him. "Jason knows how he'd like it to turn out, but right now, it's hard to tell," the website states.

Players can switch between the two and shape how close they get, as Rockstar lets players lean into a romance between Lucia and Jason or keep things strictly platonic, with how they relate affecting parts of the story and ending.

Rockstar Games writer Alexa D'Agostino says in a LOVE Magazine interview that Lucia was inspired by people she knew, including her own mother. She added that her mother raised her to be "rowdy, kind, but not to take any shit," which inspired Lucia's own personality in the game.